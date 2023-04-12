Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

