Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.12.

Insider Activity

Humana Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $533.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

