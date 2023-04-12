Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $498.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $609.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

