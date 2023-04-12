Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE MA opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.08 and a 200-day moving average of $345.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
