Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $669.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.41 and a 200 day moving average of $682.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.85.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

