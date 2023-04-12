Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,109 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after acquiring an additional 422,827 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,741,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.