MONECO Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.53 and its 200 day moving average is $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

