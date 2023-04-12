Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of Monro stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monro by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 585,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $12,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 232.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro during the third quarter worth about $7,633,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Stories

