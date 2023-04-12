Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

