Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $339.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.98 and its 200-day moving average is $287.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

