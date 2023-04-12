Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $339.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

