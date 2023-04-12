Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and traded as low as $14.11. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 8,953 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 524,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

