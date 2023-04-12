Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $880.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.87.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $819.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.