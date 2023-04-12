Morgan Stanley Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $880.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.87.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $819.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
