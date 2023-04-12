Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 352,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

