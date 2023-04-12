Narwhal Capital Management Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

