Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $280,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,351,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

