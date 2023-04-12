Narwhal Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $282.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $295.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.89.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

