Narwhal Capital Management Sells 19,364 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

