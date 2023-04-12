Narwhal Capital Management Sells 273 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,919,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $238,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 14,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

