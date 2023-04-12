Narwhal Capital Management Sells 8,806 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

