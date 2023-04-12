Narwhal Capital Management Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.