Narwhal Capital Management Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

SQQQ opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

