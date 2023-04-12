Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 385,035 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 385,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.82% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 91.98%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

