Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.64 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 266.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $450.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.51 and its 200-day moving average is $436.35. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

