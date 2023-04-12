Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,208 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $144.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

