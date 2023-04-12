Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.13.

NYSE:TRV opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

