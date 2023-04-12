Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,258 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.