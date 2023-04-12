Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Neovasc

Neovasc Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned approximately 1.82% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.