New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,811 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Progressive worth $156,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $73,007,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

