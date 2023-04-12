New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of KLA worth $95,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.16.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

