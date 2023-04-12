New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $83,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.83.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

