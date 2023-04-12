New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of FedEx worth $91,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

