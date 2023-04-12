New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Trane Technologies worth $101,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.72.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

