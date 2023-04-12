New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,356 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,356 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $93,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

