New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 187 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.