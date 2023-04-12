New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,373 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

