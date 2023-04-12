New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $27,163,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $21,775,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.