Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NSC. Benchmark cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.27. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

