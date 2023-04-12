NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) and COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Financial Analysis

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Rating) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA ENERG/S $34.37 billion N/A N/A $3.12 1.25 NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.45 $194.25 million $3.25 18.62

Dividends

NorthWestern has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMPANHIA ENERG/S. COMPANHIA ENERG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA ENERG/S N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NorthWestern beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines. It is also involved in the natural gas distribution; sale and trading of electricity; energy and technological solutions businesses; provision of telecommunications and data center service activities; and operation of solar energy plants. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Gas segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

