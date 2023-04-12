Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $71.70. 462,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,178,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

