ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.33

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.06. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 59,865 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.