ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.33

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.06. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 59,865 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
