Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,650 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 266,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Orbital Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

