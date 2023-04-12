Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 180,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

