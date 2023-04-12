Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 811 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

