PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s 9th Largest Position

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average of $177.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

