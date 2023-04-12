Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

