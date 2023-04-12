Pierre Naude Sells 11,031 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35.
nCino Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $44.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in nCino by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in nCino by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
