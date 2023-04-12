PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 785 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5,233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.