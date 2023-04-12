Preston T. Parsons Sells 6,600 Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

