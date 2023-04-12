Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

